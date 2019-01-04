Match Page - Scoreboard

Jump to main content

Ireland

Sheehan Scores Twice In Six-Try Ireland Victory
Caelan Doris 11/2/2024
7 hours ago
Watch

Farrell And Doris Post Match Reaction

Andy Farell and Caelan Doris give their reaction to Ireland's six try bonus point win against Italy at Aviva Stadium.…
23 hours ago
Watch

Highlights: Ireland’s Six Try Bonus Point Win Against Italy

Ireland secured their second win of the Guinness Men's Six Nations Championship with a comprehensive 36-0 win over Italy. Dan…
Dan Sheehan celebrates with Andrew Porter after scoring 11/2/2024
23 hours ago
Report

Sheehan Scores Twice In Six-Try Ireland Victory

Weighing in with three tries in each half, Ireland marked their first home match of 2024 with a convincing 36-0…
23 hours ago
In Pics

Six Try Ireland Record Comprehensive Win Against Italy

Ireland secured a bonus point as they notched up a six try, 36-0 win against Italy with a comprehensive performance.…
Jack Crowley scores his sides opening try 11/2/2024
1 day ago
Live Matches

Guinness Men’s Six Nations: Ireland v Italy

Jack Crowley kicks 5/8/2023
Preview Lineups

