Match Page - Scoreboard
Match Page - Overview - Head to Head
Match Page - Overview - Recent Form
Match Page - Overview - Last 3 Meetings
Match Page - Overview - Current Standing
Related news
7 hours ago
Watch
Farrell And Doris Post Match Reaction
Andy Farell and Caelan Doris give their reaction to Ireland's six try bonus point win against Italy at Aviva Stadium.…
23 hours ago
Report
Sheehan Scores Twice In Six-Try Ireland Victory
Weighing in with three tries in each half, Ireland marked their first home match of 2024 with a convincing 36-0…
23 hours ago
In Pics
Six Try Ireland Record Comprehensive Win Against Italy
Ireland secured a bonus point as they notched up a six try, 36-0 win against Italy with a comprehensive performance.…
Match Page - Preview - Lineups
Blog Stats Blog and Stats Events
Live
Match Page - Headline Stats
Match Page - Live - Summary
Match Page - Live - Timeline
Match Page - Live - Summary
Match Page - Live - Timeline
Match Page - Lineups - Performance
Teams Players