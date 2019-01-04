Match Page - Scoreboard

Jump to main content

Ireland
Guinness Men's Six Nations: Ireland v Italy
Jack Crowley kicks 5/8/2023
6 hours ago
Guinness Men’s Six Nations: Ireland v Italy

7 hours ago
Guinness Men’s Six Nations: Ireland v Italy

Ireland return to the Aviva Stadium for their first home match in six months, with Caelan Doris stepping up as…
Guinness Men’s Six Nations: Ireland v Italy
#TeamOfUs 23 hours ago
Ireland v Italy – Coming To The Match?

Sunday in Aviva Stadium promises to be another great day and we want all supporters to have an enjoyable match…
A view of the Ireland team taking to the field 27/2/2022
1 day ago
Captain’s Run Press Conference With Caelan Doris

Six years on from captaining the Ireland Under-20s, Caelan Doris will lead the senior team for the first time when they host…
Caelan Doris speaks to the team 10/2/2024
#TeamOfUs 1 day ago
Doris: The Challenge Is To Back Up Last Week With An Even Better Performance

Caelan Doris says their discipline and scrum are two key areas that Ireland want to improve tomorrow afternoon when he…
Doris: The Challenge Is To Back Up Last Week With An Even Better Performance
