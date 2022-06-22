Jump to main content

Ireland
Highlights Lookback: Ireland v New Zealand

News

22nd June 2022 19:47

By Editor

Ireland celebrate victory over New Zealand

Ireland's Ronan Kelleher, Josh Van der Flier, Tadhg Beirne, Andrew Porter, Peter O'Mahony, Caelan Doris, Finlay Bealham, Hugo Keenan and Jack Conan celebrate after the game Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan

The Ireland squad arrived in New Zealand this week ahead of a five match tour that includes three test matches against the All Blacks. In the build up to the first game we’re taking a look back at the last time the sides met – Aviva Stadium, November 2021 – and a thrilling victory for Ireland.

Player of the Match Caelan Doris led a relentless squad effort as a crucial two-try surge at the start of the second half overturned a 5-10 scoreline and propelled Ireland to a 29-20 win over New Zealand.

Andy Farrell’s men will play three Test matches against New Zealand in Auckland, Dunedin and Wellingtonas well as two fixtures against the Māori All Blacks – in Hamilton ahead of the first Test, and in Wellington following the second Test.

