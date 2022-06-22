Highlights Lookback: Ireland v New Zealand
The Ireland squad arrived in New Zealand this week ahead of a five match tour that includes three test matches against the All Blacks. In the build up to the first game we’re taking a look back at the last time the sides met – Aviva Stadium, November 2021 – and a thrilling victory for Ireland.
Player of the Match Caelan Doris led a relentless squad effort as a crucial two-try surge at the start of the second half overturned a 5-10 scoreline and propelled Ireland to a 29-20 win over New Zealand.
Andy Farrell’s men will play three Test matches against New Zealand in Auckland, Dunedin and Wellington, as well as two fixtures against the Māori All Blacks – in Hamilton ahead of the first Test, and in Wellington following the second Test.