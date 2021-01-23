Match Page - Scoreboard
Munster Let Lead Slip As Larmour Strikes Decisive Blow
Jordan Larmour's 68th-minute try ripped the result out of Munster's grasp as Leinster triumphed 13-10 in a real dogfight of…
Marshall And Ryan Are Munster’s Two Changes
Making two changes from their recent win over Connacht, Munster head coach Johann van Graan has finalised his team for…
Ringrose Returns For Leinster’s Thomond Test
Garry Ringrose will be back in Leinster blue on Saturday night when they travel to Thomond Park (kick-off 7.35pm) to…
