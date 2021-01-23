Jump to main content

Munster Let Lead Slip As Larmour Strikes Decisive Blow
5 hours ago
Report

Jordan Larmour's 68th-minute try ripped the result out of Munster's grasp as Leinster triumphed 13-10 in a real dogfight of…
1 day ago
Preview

Guinness PRO14 Preview: Munster v Leinster

Chief amongst the rearranged Guinness PRO14 fixtures is tonight's mouth-watering derby in Limerick. Leinster were the last away team to…
#SUAF 2 days ago
News

Marshall And Ryan Are Munster’s Two Changes

Making two changes from their recent win over Connacht, Munster head coach Johann van Graan has finalised his team for…
#COYBIB 2 days ago
News

Ringrose Returns For Leinster’s Thomond Test

Garry Ringrose will be back in Leinster blue on Saturday night when they travel to Thomond Park (kick-off 7.35pm) to…
#COYBIB 19th Jan 2021
News

Furlong Closing In On Leinster Return

Leinster are hoping to see prop Tadhg Furlong make his long-awaited return from injury in the coming weeks, according to…
