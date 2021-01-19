Furlong Closing In On Leinster Return

Leinster are hoping to see prop Tadhg Furlong make his long-awaited return from injury in the coming weeks, according to assistant coach Robin McBryde.

In what would be a timely boost, particularly for Ireland with the Guinness Six Nations set to go ahead as scheduled next month, Furlong is closing in on his comeback game.

Speaking about the 28-year-old tighthead, who has been sidelined with back, calf and hamstring injuries since Ireland’s defeat to England at Twickenham last February, McBryde gave a positive update.

“Tadhg is close, he has taken a full part in units (training),” explained the forwards specialist. “He’s just ticking off a couple of boxes to go. (In) the next couple of weeks, definitely, I’d be disappointed if we don’t see his name on the teamsheet.”

With Leinster travelling to the Scarlets on Saturday week, McBryde noted: “It would be great if he could (play against the Scarlets) because that would allow him just to chuck his hat in the ring from a national perspective as well with the Six Nations around the corner.”

First and foremost for the defending Guinness PRO14 champions is this week’s rearranged derby trip to Munster. In welcome news, Sean Cronin and Ciaran Frawley are expected to train as normal following their minor knee and hamstring injuries respectively.

Both Garry Ringrose (jaw) and James Lowe (groin) are still being managed as they make their way back from injury and will need further assessment. The pair are expected to train this week as they continue that progress.