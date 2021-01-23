Guinness PRO14 Preview: Munster v Leinster

Garry Ringrose will be back in Leinster blue on Saturday night when they travel to Thomond Park (kick-off 7.35pm) to…

Garry Ringrose will be back in Leinster blue on Saturday night when they travel to Thomond Park (kick-off 7.35pm) to…

Leinster are hoping to see prop Tadhg Furlong make his long-awaited return from injury in the coming weeks, according to…

Leinster are hoping to see prop Tadhg Furlong make his long-awaited return from injury in the coming weeks, according to…

#SUAF 18th Jan 2021 News Van Graan: It Comes Down To Small Moments And Taking Your Opportunities