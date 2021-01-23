Jump to main content

Guinness PRO14 Preview: Munster v Leinster
3 hours ago
Guinness PRO14 Preview: Munster v Leinster

Chief amongst the rearranged Guinness PRO14 fixtures is tonight's mouth-watering derby in Limerick. Leinster were the last away team to…
#SUAF 17 hours ago
News

Marshall And Ryan Are Munster’s Two Changes

Making two changes from their recent win over Connacht, Munster head coach Johann van Graan has finalised his team for…
#COYBIB 17 hours ago
News

Ringrose Returns For Leinster’s Thomond Test

Garry Ringrose will be back in Leinster blue on Saturday night when they travel to Thomond Park (kick-off 7.35pm) to…
#COYBIB 19th Jan 2021
News

Furlong Closing In On Leinster Return

Leinster are hoping to see prop Tadhg Furlong make his long-awaited return from injury in the coming weeks, according to…
#SUAF 18th Jan 2021
News

Van Graan: It Comes Down To Small Moments And Taking Your Opportunities

As they build towards Saturday's rearranged Guinness PRO14 derby against Leinster, the Munster squad returned to training today at their…
