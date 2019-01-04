Match Page - Scoreboard

Jump to main content

Ireland Women’s Improved Performance Not Enough Against Nine-Try France
28 mins ago
Ireland Women’s Improved Performance Not Enough Against Nine-Try France

France responded to Annaelle Deshaye's 20th-minute red card with a splendid spread of tries - nine in all - to…
49 mins ago
Ireland Lose To France In Musgrave Park

Ireland could not match the French power and pace and despite some flashes of improvement were well beaten at Musgrave…
Sam Monaghan and Charlotte Escudero 1/4/2023
6 hours ago
Tik Tok Women’s Six Nations: Ireland v France Match Centre

IRFU
12 hours ago
TikTok Women’s Six Nations: Ireland v France

The Ireland Women's first home game of the 2023 TikTok Women's Six Nations sees them return to Musgrave Park, the…
TikTok Women’s Six Nations: Ireland v France
12 hours ago
Inside Camp: ‘We Want To Perform For The Supporters’ – Fryday

Nichola Fryday says the Ireland team want to 'put on a peformance' for the supporters to be proud of at…
Inside Camp: ‘We Want To Perform For The Supporters’ – Fryday
