Match Page - Scoreboard

Related news
28 mins ago
Report
Ireland Women’s Improved Performance Not Enough Against Nine-Try France
France responded to Annaelle Deshaye's 20th-minute red card with a splendid spread of tries - nine in all - to…
12 hours ago
Preview
TikTok Women’s Six Nations: Ireland v France
The Ireland Women's first home game of the 2023 TikTok Women's Six Nations sees them return to Musgrave Park, the…
