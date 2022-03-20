Jump to main content

Home

Matches

Tickets

Shop

Menu

Ireland

Match Page - Scoreboard

Ireland U-20s Secure Grand Slam With Nine-Try Win Over Scotland
Overview Preview Live Report Performance Match stats

Match Page - Overview - Head to Head

Match Page - Overview - Ireland Senior Form Guide

Match Page - Overview - Last 3 Meetings

Related news

‘Win The Next Moment, That’s Always Our Attitude’ – Crothers
#futureisgreen 2 days ago
News

‘Win The Next Moment, That’s Always Our Attitude’ – Crothers

Ireland Under-20 captain Reuben Crothers spoke of his immense pride as he reflected on a campaign that produced only the…
#futureisgreen 2 days ago
News

Murphy: I’m Delighted For Them, It’s An Incredible Achievement

There was something extra special about the Ireland Under-20s' Grand Slam success in Cork, not just the fact that it…
Murphy: I’m Delighted For Them, It’s An Incredible Achievement
20th Mar 2022
In Pics

Grand Slam Glory For Ireland Under-20s

Ireland won only their third ever Under-20 Six Nation Grand Slam in style with a comprehensive 59-5 win over Scotland…
Grand Slam Glory For Ireland Under-20s
20th Mar 2022
Report

Ireland U-20s Secure Grand Slam With Nine-Try Win Over Scotland

The Ireland Under-20s completed their Grand Slam mission with a fantastic 59-5 bonus point win over Scotland in front of…
Ireland U-20s Secure Grand Slam With Nine-Try Win Over Scotland
20th Mar 2022
Live Matches

Under 20 Six Nations: Ireland v Scotland

IRFU
Preview Lineups

Match Page - Preview - Lineups

Blog Stats Blog and Stats Events

Live

Match Page - Headline Stats

Match Page - Live - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

Report Events
Summary Timeline

Match Page - Pre Opta - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Teams Players

Match Page - Headline Stats

Match Page - Statistics - Team Performance

Match Page - Statistics - Player Statistics