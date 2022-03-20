Match Page - Scoreboard
2 days ago
News
‘Win The Next Moment, That’s Always Our Attitude’ – Crothers
Ireland Under-20 captain Reuben Crothers spoke of his immense pride as he reflected on a campaign that produced only the…
20th Mar 2022
In Pics
Grand Slam Glory For Ireland Under-20s
Ireland won only their third ever Under-20 Six Nation Grand Slam in style with a comprehensive 59-5 win over Scotland…
20th Mar 2022
Report
Ireland U-20s Secure Grand Slam With Nine-Try Win Over Scotland
The Ireland Under-20s completed their Grand Slam mission with a fantastic 59-5 bonus point win over Scotland in front of…
