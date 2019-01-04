Match Page - Scoreboard

Jump to main content

Ireland

Craig Casey celebrates his try 23/11/2024
World Ranking

2

Ireland

9

Fiji

Craig Casey celebrates his try 23/11/2024
2 hours ago
Report

Ireland Power Past Fiji With Eight Try Victory

Player of the Match Bundee Aki was in sparkling form with one try, seventeen carries for 176 metres, six defenders…
2 hours ago
In Pics

Eight Try Ireland Beat Flying Fijians

Eight tries and two new caps marked a 52-17 win for Ireland in the Autumn Nations Series at Aviva Stadium.…
Bundee Aki and Craig Casey celebrates Caelan Dorris's try 23/11/2024
11 hours ago
Match Centre: Ireland v Fiji As It Happened

Join us for the build up during match week and all the action and stats live on match day as…
Match Centre: Ireland v Fiji As It Happened
12 hours ago
Ireland Welcome High Flying Fijians

Ireland will welcome Fiji to Aviva Stadium this afternoon with a win under their belt and an improved performance against…
The Ireland team to play Fiji 22/11/2024
#TeamOfUs 1 day ago
‘We Definitely Respect Them And How They Play’ – Caelan Doris On Fiji

The Ireland captain is looking forward to facing a 'physical' and 'confident' Fiji in the Autumn Nations Series clash at…
Caelan Doris 22/11/2024
Match Page - Preview - Lineups

Match Page - Headline Stats

Match Page - Live - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Match Page - Live - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Match Page - Lineups - Performance

Match Page - Headline Stats

Match Page - Statistics - Team Performance

Match Page - Statistics - Player Statistics