Eight Try Ireland Beat Flying Fijians

Eight tries and two new caps marked a 52-17 win for Ireland in the Autumn Nations Series at Aviva Stadium.

Ireland captain Caelan Doris opened the scoring on four minutes followed ten minutes later by fellow back rower Josh van der Flier with Craig Casey adding the conversion while Sam Prendergast was in the sin bin. Casey dived over for a spectacular finish on 29 minutes with Mack Hansen adding another in the red zone at half time.

Player of the Match Bundee Aki added another 6 minutes into the second half followed by a debut try from a driving maul for Gus McCarthy. Hansen added his second before Rónan Kelleher finished things off with two minutes left on the clock.