Match Page - Scoreboard

The Ireland team to play Fiji 22/11/2024
Overview Preview Live Report Performance Match stats

Match Page - Overview - Head to Head

Match Page - Overview - Ireland Senior Form Guide

Match Page - Overview - Last 3 Meetings

World Ranking

2

Ireland

9

Fiji

Match Centre: Ireland v Fiji
4 hours ago
Live Matches

Match Centre: Ireland v Fiji

Join us for the build up during match week and all the action and stats live on match day as…
5 hours ago
Preview

Ireland Welcome High Flying Fijians

Ireland will welcome Fiji to Aviva Stadium this afternoon with a win under their belt and an improved performance against…
The Ireland team to play Fiji 22/11/2024
#TeamOfUs 23 hours ago
News

‘We Definitely Respect Them And How They Play’ – Caelan Doris On Fiji

The Ireland captain is looking forward to facing a 'physical' and 'confident' Fiji in the Autumn Nations Series clash at…
Caelan Doris 22/11/2024
23 hours ago
In Pics

Captain’s Run For Ireland v Fiji

It was a cold start to the morning for the Ireland squad at Captain's Run in Aviva Stadium but the…
Tom O’Toole, Cormac Izuchukwu, Gus McCarthy, Bundee Aki and Hugo Keenan 22/11/2024
#TeamOfUs 1 day ago
News

Match Programme Ireland v Fiji

Coming to the match on Saturday? Buy a copy of the match programme which includes a souvenir classic match ticket…
Match Programme Ireland v Fiji
