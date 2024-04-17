Match Page - Scoreboard

Jump to main content

Ireland Overrun By Dominant England As Focus Turns To Final Round
Ireland Overrun By Dominant England As Focus Turns To Final Round
2 hours ago
Report

Ireland Overrun By Dominant England As Focus Turns To Final Round

Guinness Women's Six Nations Grand Slam hunters England showed their class in a runaway 88-10 victory at Twickenham Stadium, as…
5 hours ago
Women’s Six Nations: England v Ireland

IRFU
11 hours ago
Guinness Women’s Six Nations: England v Ireland

The Ireland Women (sponsored by Aon) will play at Twickenham Stadium for the first time since 2018, as the penultimate…
Guinness Women’s Six Nations: England v Ireland
17th Apr 2024
Inside Camp With Aon: Neve Jones On England Week

Neve Jones takes us Inside Camp with Aon for England week. The Ireland hooker scored one of Ireland's five tries…
Inside Camp With Aon: Neve Jones On England Week
17th Apr 2024
Ireland Training Session – England Week

It was a case of all four seasons in one training session at the IRFU High Performance Centre yesterday as…
A view of the team huddle after training 17/4/2024
