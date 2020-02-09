Jump to main content

Ireland Go Two For Two With Impressive Bonus Point Win
Related news

2020 Guinness Six Nations Championship Round 2, Aviva Stadium, Lansdowne Rd, Co. Dublin 8/2/2020 Ireland vs Wales Ireland's Robbie Henshaw and CJ Stander with Justin Tipuric of Wales Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne
15 hours ago
Watch

Tunnel Cam: Ireland v Wales

From team arrival to the final whistle take an exclusive behind the scenes look at the players' tunnel and pitchside…
18 hours ago
Report

Ireland Go Two For Two With Impressive Bonus Point Win

Ireland handed Wales their first Guinness Six Nations defeat in two years as Andrew Conway's 74th-minute bonus point try put…
Ireland Go Two For Two With Impressive Bonus Point Win
1 day ago
Watch

Post Match Press Conference: Ireland v Wales

Post-match reaction from Head Coach Andy Farrell and captain Jonathan Sexton as Ireland notch up a bonus point 24-14 win…
2020 Guinness Six Nations Championship Round 2, Aviva Stadium, Lansdowne Rd, Co. Dublin 8/2/2020 Ireland vs Wales Ireland's Jacob Stockdale and George North of Wales compete for a ball on the ground Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
1 day ago
Watch

Post-Match Reaction – Jordan Larmour

Jordan Larmour got Ireland on the scoreboard with a brilliantly worked try on 18 minutes. Three tries later and Ireland…
2020 Guinness Six Nations Championship Round 2, Aviva Stadium, Lansdowne Rd, Co. Dublin 8/2/2020 Ireland vs Wales Ireland's Jordan Larmour makes a break Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
2 days ago
In Pics

In Pics: Ireland 24 Wales 14

A bonus point win with tries from Andrew Conway, Tadhg Furlong, Josh van der Flier and Jordan Larmour and another…
Robbie Henshaw offloads to CJ Stander 8/2/2020
