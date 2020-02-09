Ireland Go Two For Two With Impressive Bonus Point Win

Match Page - Scoreboard
Match Page - Overview - Head to Head
Match Page - Overview - Recent Form
Match Page - Overview - Last 3 Meetings
Match Page - Overview - Current Standing
Related news
15 hours ago
Watch
Tunnel Cam: Ireland v Wales
From team arrival to the final whistle take an exclusive behind the scenes look at the players' tunnel and pitchside…
1 day ago
Watch
Post Match Press Conference: Ireland v Wales
Post-match reaction from Head Coach Andy Farrell and captain Jonathan Sexton as Ireland notch up a bonus point 24-14 win…
1 day ago
Watch
Post-Match Reaction – Jordan Larmour
Jordan Larmour got Ireland on the scoreboard with a brilliantly worked try on 18 minutes. Three tries later and Ireland…
Match Page - Preview - Lineups
Blog Stats Blog and Stats Events
Live
Match Page - Headline Stats
Match Page - Live - Summary
Match Page - Live - Timeline
Match Page - Live - Summary
Match Page - Live - Timeline
Match Page - Lineups - Performance
Teams Players