Head-To-Head: Ireland v Wales

A statistical preview of this afternoon’s eagerly-awaited Guinness Six Nations encounter between Ireland and reigning champions Wales at the Aviva Stadium (kick-off 2.15pm).

2020 GUINNESS SIX NATIONS CHAMPIONSHIP: Saturday, February 8

IRELAND (3rd) v WALES (1st), Aviva Stadium, 2.15pm (live Virgin Media One/UTV/ITV/RTÉ Radio 1/BBC Radio Ulster/S4C/FR2/DMAX/NBC/IRFU Live Blog)

IRELAND: Jordan Larmour (St. Mary’s College/Leinster); Andrew Conway (Garryowen/Munster), Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster), Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht), Jacob Stockdale (Lurgan/Ulster); Jonathan Sexton (St. Mary’s College/Leinster) (capt), Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster); Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster), Rob Herring (Ballynahinch/Ulster), Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster), Iain Henderson (Academy/Ulster), James Ryan (UCD/Leinster), Peter O’Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster), Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster), CJ Stander (Shannon/Munster).

Replacements: Ronan Kelleher (Lansdowne/Leinster), Dave Kilcoyne (UL Bohemians/Munster), Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster), Devin Toner (Lansdowne/Leinster), Max Deegan (Lansdowne/Leinster), John Cooney (Terenure College/Ulster), Ross Byrne (UCD/Leinster), Keith Earls (Young Munster/Munster).

WALES: Leigh Halfpenny (Scarlets); George North (Ospreys), Nick Tompkins (Saracens), Hadleigh Parkes (Scarlets), Josh Adams (Cardiff Blues); Dan Biggar (Northampton Saints), Tomos Williams (Cardiff Blues); Wyn Jones (Scarlets), Ken Owens (Scarlets), Dillon Lewis (Cardiff Blues), Jake Ball (Scarlets), Alun Wyn Jones (Ospreys) (capt), Aaron Wainwright (Dragons), Justin Tipuric (Ospreys), Taulupe Faletau (Bath).

Replacements: Ryan Elias (Scarlets), Rhys Carre (Saracens), Leon Brown (Dragons), Adam Beard (Ospreys), Ross Moriarty (Dragons), Gareth Davies (Scarlets), Owen Williams (Gloucester), Johnny McNicholl (Scarlets).

Referee: Romain Poite (France)

Assistant Referees: Luke Pearce (England), Mike Fraser (New Zealand)

Television Match Official: Glenn Newman (New Zealand)

Head-To-Head:

Played – 129

Ireland Won – 53

Wales Won – 69

Drawn – 7

Ireland v Wales – Results Since 2000:

2000: Wales won 23-19, Lansdowne Road

2001: Ireland won 36-6, Millennium Stadium

2002: Ireland won 54-10, Lansdowne Road

2003: Ireland won 25-24, Millennium Stadium; Ireland won 35-12, Lansdowne Road

2004: Ireland won 36-15, Lansdowne Road

2005: Wales won 32-20, Millennium Stadium

2006: Ireland won 31-5, Lansdowne Road

2007: Ireland won 19-9, Millennium Stadium

2008: Wales won 16-12, Croke Park

2009: Ireland won 17-15, Millennium Stadium

2010: Ireland won 27-12, Croke Park

2011: Wales won 19-13, Millennium Stadium; Wales won 22-10, Westpac Stadium

2012: Wales won 23-21, Aviva Stadium

2013: Ireland won 30-22, Millennium Stadium

2014: Ireland won 26-3, Aviva Stadium

2015: Wales won 23-16, Millennium Stadium; Ireland won 35-21, Millennium Stadium; Wales won 16-10, Aviva Stadium

2016: 16-16 draw, Aviva Stadium

2017: Wales won 22-9, Principality Stadium

2018: Ireland won 37-27, Aviva Stadium

2019: Wales won 25-7, Principality Stadium; Ireland won 22-17, Principality Stadium; Ireland won 19-10, Aviva Stadium

Biggest Wins:

Ireland: Points & Margin: 54-10, 2002 Six Nations

Wales: Points: 34-9, 1976 Five Nations; Margin: 29-0, 1907 Four Nations

Individual Records In The Series:

Most Points In A Match: Ireland 22 (David Humphreys 2002); Wales 20 (Neil Jenkins 1998, Gareth Anscombe 2019)

Most Tries In A Match: Ireland 3 (Robert Montgomery 1887); Wales 3 (Johnnie Williams 1907, 1910; Bryn Williams 1920)

Most Appearances – Ireland v Wales:

18 – Rory Best

16 – Brian O’Driscoll

14 – Mike Gibson, Gethin Jenkins, Paul O’Connell, Ronan O’Gara

13 – Jamie Heaslip, Alun Wyn Jones, Rob Kearney, Donncha O’Callaghan, Jonathan Sexton

12 – Ieuan Evans, Willie John McBride, Phil Orr

11 – Billy Bancroft, Gordon D’Arcy, Keith Earls, Leigh Halfpenny, John Hayes, Cian Healy, Robert Jones, Stephen Jones, Moss Keane, Donal Lenihan, Brendan Mullin, Conor Murray, George North, Jamie Roberts, Fergus Slattery, Peter Stringer, Justin Tipuric

Top Points Scorers – Ireland v Wales:

113 – Neil Jenkins

107 – Stephen Jones

100 – Ronan O’Gara

96 – Jonathan Sexton

84 – David Humphreys

79 – Leigh Halfpenny

57 – Eric Elwood

54 – Phil Bennett

52 – Michael Kiernan

Top Try Scorers – Ireland v Wales:

8 – Johnnie Williams

7 – Brian O’Driscoll

6 – Gerald Davies, Ieuan Evans, Teddy Morgan

5 – Gareth Edwards

4 – Keith Earls, Rusty Gabe, Jacob Stockdale

Ireland – Form Guide From Start Of The 2019 Six Nations:

Lost 32-20 v England home (Six Nations)

Won 22-13 v Scotland away (Six Nations)

Won 26-16 v Italy away (Six Nations)

Won 26-14 v France home (Six Nations)

Lost 25-7 v Wales away (Six Nations)

Won 29-10 v Italy home (GUINNESS Summer Series)

Lost 57-15 v England away (Rugby World Cup Warm-Up)

Won 22-17 v Wales away (Rugby World Cup Warm-Up)

Won 19-10 v Wales home (GUINNESS Summer Series)

Won 27-3 v Scotland neutral (Rugby World Cup Pool A)

Lost 19-12 v Japan away (Rugby World Cup Pool A)

Won 35-0 v Russia neutral (Rugby World Cup Pool A)

Won 47-5 v Samoa neutral (Rugby World Cup Pool A)

Lost 46-14 v New Zealand neutral (Rugby World Cup Quarter-Final)

Won 18-14 v Scotland home (Six Nations)

Wales – Form Guide From Start Of The 2019 Six Nations:

Won 24-19 v France away (Six Nations)

Won 26-15 v Italy away (Six Nations)

Won 21-13 v England home (Six Nations)

Won 18-11 v Scotland away (Six Nations)

Won 25-7 v Ireland home (Six Nations)

Lost 33-19 v England away (Rugby World Cup Warm-Up)

Won 13-6 v England home (Rugby World Cup Warm-Up)

Lost 22-17 v Ireland home (Rugby World Cup Warm-Up)

Lost 19-10 v Ireland away (Rugby World Cup Warm-Up)

Won 43-14 v Georgia neutral (Rugby World Cup Pool D)

Won 29-25 v Australia neutral (Rugby World Cup Pool D)

Won 29-17 v Fiji neutral (Rugby World Cup Pool D)

Won 35-13 v Uruguay neutral (Rugby World Cup Pool D)

Won 20-19 v France neutral (Rugby World Cup Quarter-Final)

Lost 19-16 v South Africa neutral (Rugby World Cup Semi-Final)

Lost 40-17 v New Zealand neutral (Rugby World Cup Bronze Final)

Won 42-0 v Italy home (Six Nations)

International Championship All-Time Records:

Points –

557 Ronan O’Gara (Ireland)

546 Jonny Wilkinson (England)

467 Stephen Jones (Wales)

407 Owen Farrell (England)

406 Neil Jenkins (Wales)

403 Chris Paterson (Scotland)

399 Jonathan Sexton (Ireland)

392 Leigh Halfpenny (Wales)

290 Greig Laidlaw (Scotland)

288 Gavin Hastings (Scotland)

270 David Humphreys (Ireland)

232 Paul Grayson (England)

Tries –

26 Brian O’Driscoll (Ireland)

24 Ian Smith (Scotland)

22 Shane Williams (Wales)

20 George North (Wales)

18 Gareth Edwards (Wales)

18 Cyril Lowe (England)

18 Rory Underwood (England)

Caps –

69 Sergio Parisse (Italy)

65 Brian O’Driscoll (Ireland)

64 Rory Best (Ireland)

63 Ronan O’Gara (Ireland)

60 Martin Castrogiovanni (Italy)

56 Mike Gibson (Ireland)

56 Gethin Jenkins (Wales)

55 Ross Ford (Scotland)

54 John Hayes (Ireland)

54 Alun Wyn Jones (Wales)

54 Jason Leonard (England)

53 Leonardo Ghiraldini (Italy)

53 Willie John McBride (Ireland)

53 Chris Paterson (Scotland)

53 Alessandro Zanni (Italy)

51 Marco Bortolami (Italy)

51 Paul O’Connell (Ireland)

51 Martyn Williams (Wales)

50 Stephen Jones (Wales)

50 Philippe Sella (France)

50 Rory Underwood (England)

Ireland – Most-Capped Players:

133 Brian O’Driscoll

128 Ronan O’Gara

124 Rory Best

108 Paul O’Connell

105 John Hayes

98 Peter Stringer

96 Cian Healy

95 Jamie Heaslip

95 Rob Kearney

94 Donncha O’Callaghan

92 Malcolm O’Kelly

89 Jonathan Sexton

82 Gordon D’Arcy

82 Girvan Dempsey

82 Keith Earls

79 Conor Murray

72 Sean Cronin

72 David Humphreys

72 Geordan Murphy

72 David Wallace

71 Eoin Reddan

70 Kevin Maggs

70 Andrew Trimble

69 Tommy Bowe

69 Mike Gibson

68 Devin Toner

Ireland – All-Time Leading Points Scorers:

1083 Ronan O’Gara

810 Jonathan Sexton

560 David Humphreys

308 Michael Kiernan

296 Eric Elwood

245 Brian O’Driscoll

217 Ollie Campbell

195 Paddy Jackson

158 Tom Kiernan

150 Tommy Bowe

150 Keith Earls

145 Denis Hickie

Ireland – All-Time Leading Try Scorers:

46 Brian O’Driscoll

30 Tommy Bowe

30 Keith Earls

29 Denis Hickie

21 Shane Horgan

19 Girvan Dempsey

18 Geordan Murphy

17 Brendan Mullin

17 Andrew Trimble

16 Rob Kearney

16 Ronan O’Gara

16 Jacob Stockdale

15 Kevin Maggs

15 Keith Wood

14 Conor Murray

14 George Stephenson

13 Jamie Heaslip

13 Jonathan Sexton

12 Rory Best

12 Keith Crossan

12 David Wallace

11 Alan Duggan

11 Simon Geoghegan

Wales – Most-Capped Players:

135 Alun Wyn Jones

129 Gethin Jenkins

104 Stephen Jones

100 Gareth Thomas

100 Martyn Williams

95 Adam Jones

94 Colin Charvis

94 Mike Phillips

94 Jamie Roberts

92 Gareth Llewellyn

92 George North

87 Neil Jenkins

87 Shane Williams

86 Leigh Halfpenny

81 James Hook

80 Dan Biggar

76 Dwayne Peel

75 Jonathan Davies

75 Ryan Jones

Wales – All-Time Leading Points Scorers:

1049 Neil Jenkins

917 Stephen Jones

737 Leigh Halfpenny

405 Dan Biggar

352 James Hook

304 Paul Thorburn

290 Shane Williams

211 Arwel Thomas

200 George North

200 Gareth Thomas

Wales – All-Time Leading Try Scorers:

58 Shane Williams

40 George North

40 Gareth Thomas

33 Ieuan Evans

22 Colin Charvis

20 Gerald Davies

20 Gareth Edwards

20 Tom Shanklin

World Rugby All-Time Top Points Scorers:

1598 Dan Carter (New Zealand)

1246 Jonny Wilkinson (1179-England, 67-Lions)

1090 Neil Jenkins (1049-Wales, 41-Lions)

1083 Ronan O’Gara (Ireland)

1010 Diego Dominguez (27-Argentina, 983-Italy)

970 Stephen Jones (917-Wales, 53-Lions)

967 Andrew Mehrtens (New Zealand)

964 Florin Vlaicu (Romania)

911 Owen Farrell (England)

911 Michael Lynagh (Australia)

893 Percy Montgomery (South Africa)

878 Matt Burke (Australia)

840 Merab Kvirikashvili (Georgia)

815 Jonathan Sexton (810-Ireland, 5-Lions)

809 Chris Paterson (Scotland)

World Rugby All-Time Top Try Scorers:

67 Bryan Habana (South Africa)

64 David Campese (Australia)

60 Shane Williams (58-Wales, 2-Lions)

50 Rory Underwood (49-England, 1-Lions)

49 Doug Howlett (New Zealand)

47 Brian O’Driscoll (46-Ireland, 1-Lions)

46 Christian Cullen (New Zealand)

46 Joe Rokocoko (New Zealand)

46 Julian Savea (New Zealand)

44 Jeff Wilson (New Zealand)

42 George North (40-Wales, 2-Lions)

41 Gareth Thomas (40-Wales, 1-Lions)

40 Chris Latham (Australia)

(Note: Daisuke Ohata scored 69 tries for Japan, but not all against major international opposition)

The ‘ 100 Caps’ Club:

148 Richie McCaw (New Zealand)

144 Alun Wyn Jones (135-Wales, 9-Lions)

142 Sergio Parisse (Italy)

141 Brian O’Driscoll (133-Ireland, 8-Lions)

139 George Gregan (Australia)

134 Gethin Jenkins (129-Wales, 5-Lions)

132 Keven Mealamu (New Zealand)

130 Ronan O’Gara (128-Ireland, 2-Lions)

129 Stephen Moore (Australia)

127 Victor Matfield (South Africa)

127 Kieran Read (New Zealand)

124 Rory Best (Ireland)

124 Bryan Habana (South Africa)

121 Adam Ashley-Cooper (Australia)

121 Florin Vlaicu (Romania)

120 Davit Kacharava (Georgia)

119 Martin Castrogiovanni (Italy)

119 Jason Leonard (114-England, 5-Lions)

118 Fabien Pelous (France)

118 Tony Woodcock (New Zealand)

118 Alessandro Zanni (Italy)

117 Tendai Mtawarira (South Africa)

117 Sam Whitelock (New Zealand)

116 Nathan Sharpe (Australia)

115 Merab Kvirikashvili (Georgia)

115 Paul O’Connell (108-Ireland, 7-Lions)

113 Yuri Kushnarev (Russia)

112 Marco Bortolami (Italy)

112 Dan Carter (New Zealand)

111 Ross Ford (110-Scotland, 1-Lions)

111 Philippe Sella (France)

111 John Smit (South Africa)

111 George Smith (Australia)

110 Will Genia (Australia)

110 Stephen Jones (104-Wales, 6-Lions)

110 Sekope Kepu (Australia)

109 Jean de Villiers (South Africa)

109 Chris Paterson (Scotland)

108 Catalin Fercu (Romania)

108 Owen Franks (New Zealand)

107 John Hayes (105-Ireland, 2-Lions)

106 Mauro Bergamasco (Italy)

105 Sean Lamont (Scotland)

104 Leonardo Ghiraldini (Italy)

104 Martyn Williams (100-Wales, 4-Lions)

103 Matt Giteau (Australia)

103 Andrea Lo Cicero (Italy)

103 Ma’a Nonu (New Zealand)

103 Gareth Thomas (100-Wales, 3-Lions)

102 Stephen Larkham (Australia)

102 Percy Montgomery (South Africa)

101 David Campese (Australia)

101 Giorgi Chkhaidze (Georgia)

101 Alessandro Troncon (Italy)

101 Goncalo Uva (Portugal)

101 Vasco Uva (Portugal)

100 Valentin Calafeteanu (Romania)

100 Victor Gresev (Russia)

100 Jamie Heaslip (95-Ireland, 5-Lions)

100 Adam Jones (95-Wales, 5-Lions)

100 Mils Muliaina (New Zealand)

100 Rob Simmons (Australia)