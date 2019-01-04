Match Page - Scoreboard
Related news
2 hours ago
Report
Ireland Edge Out Wallabies In 150 Celebration Test
The Aviva Stadium crowd acclaimed Ireland's thrilling finish to the Autumn Nations Series as they lifted the Lansdowne Cup and…
11 hours ago
Live Matches
Match Centre: Ireland v Australia As It Happened
Join us for the build up, live match updates and stats and all the team news as Ireland face Australia…
1 day ago
Preview
Autumn Nations Series Finale Marks 150 Years Of Irish Rugby
Ireland Men and Australia Men have played each other on 37 occasions since their first meeting in 1927. There have…
