Match Page - Scoreboard

Ireland players celebrate as Gus McCarthy scores a try 30/11/2024
World Ranking

2

Ireland

8

Australia

Ireland players celebrate as Gus McCarthy scores a try 30/11/2024
2 hours ago
Report

Ireland Edge Out Wallabies In 150 Celebration Test

The Aviva Stadium crowd acclaimed Ireland's thrilling finish to the Autumn Nations Series as they lifted the Lansdowne Cup and…
2 hours ago
In Pics

Ireland Beat The Wallabies In Thrilling Finale

It was a fitting end to the Autumn Nations Series as Ireland edged out Australia 22-19 in a thrilling IRFU…
Ireland players celebrate after Gus McCarthy scores a try 30/11/2024
11 hours ago
Live Matches

Match Centre: Ireland v Australia As It Happened

Join us for the build up, live match updates and stats and all the team news as Ireland face Australia…
Match Centre: Ireland v Australia As It Happened
1 day ago
Preview

Autumn Nations Series Finale Marks 150 Years Of Irish Rugby

Ireland Men and Australia Men have played each other on 37 occasions since their first meeting in 1927. There have…
The Ireland team to face Australia 29/11/2024
#IRFU150 1 day ago
News

‘Cian’s 134 Caps Are Testament To How Well He Prepares’ – Doris

ireland captain Caelan Doris spoke in glowing terms about his Leinster and Ireland team mate Cian Healy at Captain's Run…
Cian Healy and Caelan Doris 29/11/2024
