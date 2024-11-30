Ireland Beat The Wallabies In Thrilling Finale

It was a fitting end to the Autumn Nations Series as Ireland edged out Australia 22-19 in a thrilling IRFU 150 Test Match as Cian Healy became Ireland’s most capped player of all time winning his 134th cap.

A Josh van der Flier try was the only reward for Ireland in the first half as some handling errors crept in but they overcame the Wallabies 5-13 lead with second half tries from Player of the Match Caelan Doris and Gus McCarthy. Sam Prendergast coverted Doris’ score while Jack Crowley added the finishing touch to McCarthy’s to seal the win for Ireland.