Jump to main content

Home

Latest

Squad

Shop

Menu

Ireland
Vodafone

Match Page - Scoreboard

The Ireland team to face Australia 29/11/2024
Overview Preview Live Report Performance Match stats

Match Page - Overview - Head to Head

Match Page - Overview - Ireland Senior Form Guide

Match Page - Overview - Last 3 Meetings

World Ranking

2

Ireland

8

Australia

Related news

The Ireland team to face Australia 29/11/2024
51 mins ago
Preview

Autumn Nations Series Finale Marks 150 Years Of Irish Rugby

Ireland Men and Australia Men have played each other on 37 occasions since their first meeting in 1927. There have…
51 mins ago
Live Matches

Match Centre: Ireland v Australia – The IRFU 150 Celebration

Join us for the build up, live match updates and stats and all the team news as Ireland face Australia…
Match Centre: Ireland v Australia – The IRFU 150 Celebration
#IRFU150 6 hours ago
News

‘Cian’s 134 Caps Are Testament To How Well He Prepares’ – Doris

ireland captain Caelan Doris spoke in glowing terms about his Leinster and Ireland team mate Cian Healy at Captain's Run…
Cian Healy and Caelan Doris 29/11/2024
8 hours ago
In Pics

Captain’s Run For Ireland v Australia

Sporting the limited edition 150 Anniversary jersey the Ireland team took the field at Aviva Stadium for Captain's Run ahead…
Robbie Henshaw 29/11/2024
#TeamOfUs 12 hours ago
News

‘We Feel The Importance Of The Occasion’ – Andy Farrell On The 150 Test Match

Saturday’s Test match is a significant milestone in the story of Irish rugby. There's history to be marked and made…
‘We Feel The Importance Of The Occasion’ – Andy Farrell On The 150 Test Match
Preview Lineups

Match Page - Preview - Lineups

Blog Stats Blog and Stats Events

Live

Match Page - Headline Stats

Match Page - Live - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

Report Events
Summary Timeline

Match Page - Live - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Match Page - Lineups - Performance

Teams Players

Match Page - Headline Stats

Match Page - Statistics - Team Performance

Match Page - Statistics - Player Statistics