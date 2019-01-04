Match Page - Scoreboard

Jump to main content

Frawley Provides Epic End To Ireland’s Season
Jack Crowley, Caelan Doris and Stuart McCloskey applaud the fans after the game 13/7/2024
9 hours ago
Farrell And Doris On Ireland’s Win In South Africa

Andy Farrell and Caelan Doris reflect on Ireland's last minute drop goal win in Durban to tie the series with…
24 hours ago
Frawley Provides Epic End To Ireland’s Season

Replacement out-half Ciarán Frawley landed two late drop goals - both from over 40 metres out - as Ireland fought…
1 day ago
Ireland Draw Series With Springboks After Unforgettable Finish

Ireland drew their two-match series with South Africa, following a thrilling 25-24 victory in Durban where Ciarán Frawley nailed a…
Conor Murray, Bundee Aki and Craig Casey celebrate with Ciaran Frawley after his match winning drop goal 13/7/2024
2 days ago
Match Centre: South Africa v Ireland Second Test

Live updates from the Ireland team including the build up, in game commentary and match stats.
2 days ago
Summer Tour Second Test: South Africa v Ireland

The Ireland Men's team line out for one final time this season, looking to right the wrongs of last week's…
