Match Page - Scoreboard

Ireland
Summer Tour Second Test: South Africa v Ireland
World Ranking

1

South Africa

2

Ireland

Related news

Conor Murray, Bundee Aki and Craig Casey celebrate with Ciaran Frawley after his match winning drop goal 13/7/2024
5 hours ago
In Pics

Ireland Tie Series With Epic Win In Durban

Ireland tied the series against South Africa with an epic last minute win in Durban as Ciaran Frawley nailed the…
20 hours ago
Live Matches

Match Centre: South Africa v Ireland Second Test

Live updates from the Ireland team including the build up, in game commentary and match stats.
Match Centre: South Africa v Ireland Second Test
20 hours ago
Preview

Summer Tour Second Test: South Africa v Ireland

The Ireland Men's team line out for one final time this season, looking to right the wrongs of last week's…
Summer Tour Second Test: South Africa v Ireland
1 day ago
Watch

Doris Ready To Lead Ireland Against South Africa

Caelan Doris will lead Ireland against South Africa in the second test on Saturday afternoon. Doris spoke to the media…
Caelan Doris 12/7/2024
2 days ago
Watch

Ringrose Ready For Final Test Challenge

Ireland centre Garry Ringrose is pleased to be back playing after injury and says that everyone in the squad is…
Garry Ringrose 10/7/2024
