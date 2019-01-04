Match Page - Scoreboard
World Ranking
1
South Africa
2
Ireland
Related news
5 hours ago
In Pics
Ireland Tie Series With Epic Win In Durban
Ireland tied the series against South Africa with an epic last minute win in Durban as Ciaran Frawley nailed the…
20 hours ago
Preview
Summer Tour Second Test: South Africa v Ireland
The Ireland Men's team line out for one final time this season, looking to right the wrongs of last week's…
1 day ago
Watch
Doris Ready To Lead Ireland Against South Africa
Caelan Doris will lead Ireland against South Africa in the second test on Saturday afternoon. Doris spoke to the media…
