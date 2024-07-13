Ireland Tie Series With Epic Win In Durban

Ireland tied the series against South Africa with an epic last minute win in Durban as Ciaran Frawley nailed the kick to win the game.

A strong first half from Ireland saw Jack Crowley’s boot and a try from Conor Murray build a 6-16 lead. South Africa hit back in the second half forcing penalty after penalty to claw their way back into the game and take the lead 24 – 19 thanks to Handre Pollard. Then on 69 minutes Ciaran Frawley slotted the first of two incredible drop goals to put Ireland just two points behind.

Ireland worked their way up the pitch as the seconds counted down and the clock hit the red as Frawley’s right boot guided Ireland to only their second ever win over the Springboks on South African soil.

The match as it happened