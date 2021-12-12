Match Page - Scoreboard
Related news
6 hours ago
Report
A Day To Remember For Munster’s Young Guns In Coventry
Munster's memorable Heineken Champions Cup opener had everything, as their mix of youth and experience garnered a brilliant 35-14 bonus…
10th Dec 2021
News
Covid Disruption Sees Munster Dish Out A Dozen Debuts
The much-anticipated Munster team for Sunday's Heineken Champions Cup clash with Wasps at the Coventry Building Society Arena has been…
