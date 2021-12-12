Jump to main content

A Day To Remember For Munster’s Young Guns In Coventry
6 hours ago
A Day To Remember For Munster’s Young Guns In Coventry

Munster's memorable Heineken Champions Cup opener had everything, as their mix of youth and experience garnered a brilliant 35-14 bonus…
#ChampionsCup 10th Dec 2021
NTS Players Ready To ‘Stand Up And Fight’ For Munster In Europe

Last season 18 National Talent Squad (NTS) players made their senior provincial debuts and while there has been limited opportunities…
#SUAF 10th Dec 2021
Covid Disruption Sees Munster Dish Out A Dozen Debuts

The much-anticipated Munster team for Sunday's Heineken Champions Cup clash with Wasps at the Coventry Building Society Arena has been…
#SUAF 8th Dec 2021
Munster Register Additional 22 Players For Champions Cup

Munster Rugby have nominated an additional 22 players to be registered for the province's extended Heineken Champions Cup squad. EPCR…
