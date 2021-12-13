Campbell And Buckley Score As Munster’s Debutants Mark Their Mark

Patrick Campbell and Scott Buckley, the Heineken star-of-the-match, both touched down as a makeshift Munster side got the better of 14-man Wasps, winning 35-14 in Coventry .

The pair were among 12 young debutants on the day as the province, severely hampered by a nightmare Covid-19 saga, began an exciting new chapter in their European history.

They sit fourth in Pool B alongside the other first round winners, ahead of next Saturday night’s showdown with Castres Olympique at Thomond Park.