Munster Register Additional 22 Players For Champions Cup

EPCR confirmed last week that following consultation with the leagues and Unions, it has been decided to extend the first registration date to allow all participating teams to supplement their squads with an unlimited number of previously unregistered players.

Tony Butler, Patrick Campbell and Edwin Edogbo, who all recently joined the Greencore Munster Rugby Academy, are among the new additions although second row Edogbo is currently injured.

The remaining 19 players are either NTS (National Talent Squad) or PTS (Provincial Talent Squad) members, with all 22 under 21 years of age.

The majority of the 22 have featured for their clubs in the opening rounds of the Energia All Ireland League.

15 of the players lined out for the Munster Development XV in fixtures against Ulster and Leinster earlier this season.

Those players include the Academy trio along with John Forde, Alessandro Heaney, Darragh McSweeney, Dylan Murphy, Fearghail O’Donoghue, Jack O’Sullivan, Kieran Ryan, George Coomber, Alan Flannery, Darragh French, Adam Maher and Jamie Shanahan.

Peter Hyland, Andrew O’Mahony and Jack Oliver all lined out for the Munster Under-19s in September during the IRFU U-19 Interprovincial Championship.

MUNSTER RUGBY – ADDITIONAL HEINEKEN CHAMPIONS CUP PLAYERS:

Backs (9) –

Tony Butler (out-half)

Patrick Campbell (full-back/winger)

George Coomber (winger)

Alan Flannery (centre)

Darragh French (centre)

Adam Maher (scrum half)

Andrew O’Mahony (scrum half)

Jack Oliver (scrum half)

Jamie Shanahan (winger)

Forwards (13) –

Edwin Edogbo (lock)

John Forde (back rower)

Nicky Greene (back rower)

Alessandro Heaney (loosehead prop)

Peter Hyland (back rower)

Jack Kelleher (back rower)

Darragh McCarthy (tighthead prop)

Darragh McSweeney (tighthead prop)

Conor Moloney (back rower)

Dylan Murphy (hooker)

Fearghail O’Donoghue (back rower)

Jack O’Sullivan (back rower)

Kieran Ryan (loosehead prop)