Match Page - Scoreboard

Ireland
World Rugby Under-20 Men’s Championship: Spain U-20s v Ireland U-20s
12 hours ago
Following the bitter disappointment of their last-minute defeat to Scotland, the Ireland Under-20 Men's team (sponsored by PwC) are aiming…
14th Jul 2025
Three Tries Not Enough For Ireland U-20 Men Against Scotland

The Ireland Under-20 Men's team (sponsored by PwC) were stung by a last-minute try from Scotland's Jake Shearer, losing a…
#futureisgreen 14th Jul 2025
Ireland U-20 Men Pipped By Scotland In Play-Off Clash

Despite successive tries from Luke McLaughlin and Paidi Farrell putting them in a winning position, the Ireland Under-20 Men's team…
14th Jul 2025
World Rugby Under-20 Men’s Championship: Ireland U-20s v Scotland U-20s

The Ireland Under-20 Men's team (sponsored by PwC) have had a win and a defeat in their two encounters with…
