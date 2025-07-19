Scott And Walker Bag Braces In Hard-Fought Win For Ireland U-20s

Ulster Academy duo Jonny Scott and Henry Walker scored two tries each as the Ireland Under-20 Men’s team (sponsored by PwC) got the better of Spain by the minimum margin in Calvisano.

On the final day of the 2025 World Rugby U-20 Championship, Neil Doak’s charges showed their battling qualities to drive Walker over in the 79th minute and rescue a 38-37 victory from the jaws of defeat.

Spain, who had claimed the scalp of Fiji in this equivalent match last summer, threatened to upset the odds with an impressive five-try performance. However, Ireland produced a strong start and finish to narrowly win the 11th place play-off.