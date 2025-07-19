Highlights: Ireland U-20 Men Outlast Spain In 11-Try Epic

The Ireland Under-20 Men’s team (sponsored by PwC) ended their season on a winning note, but were made to fight all the way for a late 38-37 win over a resilient Spain side in Calvisano.

Henry Walker’s 79th-minute maul try – his second score of the day, and his fourth of the tournament – proved vital as Neil Doak’s youngsters won a fiercely-contested 11th place play-off at the World Rugby U-20 Championship.

Walker’s Ulster Academy colleague, Jonny Scott, bagged a brace of tries too, while Charlie Molony and Daniel Green also crossed the whitewash during a first half which ended 26-15 in Ireland’s favour.

Spain twice capitalised on yellow cards, the second occasion seeing Luciano Richardis touch down while Walker was in the sin bin. However, they could not hold onto the lead with replacement Daniel Chico Ayo’s 66th-minute red card proving costly.