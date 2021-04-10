Match Page - Scoreboard
Match Page - Overview - Head to Head
Match Page - Overview - Ireland Senior Form Guide
Match Page - Overview - Last 3 Meetings
Related news
9 hours ago
Preview
Women’s Six Nations Preview: Wales Women v Ireland Women
Exciting young centre Eve Higgins is one of three potential new caps as the Ireland Women make their much-anticipated Six…
2 days ago
In Pics
Ireland Finalise Preparations For Women’s Six Nations Opener
The Ireland squad applied the finishing touches to their preparations for Saturday's Women's Six Nations showdown against Wales in Cardiff…
2 days ago
News
Ireland Team Named To Face Wales In Women’s Six Nations
Head Coach Adam Griggs has named his Ireland Match Day 23 to face Wales in Saturday's Women's Six Nations game…
Match Page - Preview - Lineups
Blog Stats Blog and Stats Events
Match Page - Live - Summary
Match Page - Live - Timeline
Match Page - Pre Opta - Summary
Match Page - Live - Timeline
Teams Players