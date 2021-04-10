Jump to main content

Women’s Six Nations Preview: Wales Women v Ireland Women
9 hours ago
Women’s Six Nations Preview: Wales Women v Ireland Women

Exciting young centre Eve Higgins is one of three potential new caps as the Ireland Women make their much-anticipated Six…
#ShouldertoShoulder 1 day ago
Griggs: There’s A Noticeable Edge, We’re Excited To Get Going

Following a period of several months with just training camps to sustain his troops, Adam Griggs is delighted to be…
2 days ago
Ireland Finalise Preparations For Women’s Six Nations Opener

The Ireland squad applied the finishing touches to their preparations for Saturday's Women's Six Nations showdown against Wales in Cardiff…
#ShouldertoShoulder 2 days ago
Ireland Team Named To Face Wales In Women’s Six Nations

Head Coach Adam Griggs has named his Ireland Match Day 23 to face Wales in Saturday's Women's Six Nations game…
#ShouldertoShoulder 6th Apr 2021
‘The Robustness And Resilience Should Stand To Us’ – Dane

In the five-and-a-half months since they last played a Test match, the Ireland Women have been focusing on key areas…
