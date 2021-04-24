Jump to main content

Home

Matches

Live

Shop

Menu

Ireland

Match Page - Scoreboard

Women’s Six Nations Preview: Ireland Women v Italy Women
Overview Preview Live Report Performance Match stats

Match Page - Overview - Head to Head

Match Page - Overview - Ireland Senior Form Guide

Match Page - Overview - Last 3 Meetings

Related news

Women’s Six Nations Preview: Ireland Women v Italy Women
3 hours ago
Preview

Women’s Six Nations Preview: Ireland Women v Italy Women

The Women's Six Nations' 'Super Saturday' kicks off at Energia Park where Ireland and Italy - two Rugby World Cup…
13 hours ago
In Pics

Captain’s Run In Energia Park

Energia Park was bathed in sunshine today as the Ireland squad completed their Captain's Run ahead of the final round…
Captain’s Run In Energia Park
#ShouldertoShoulder 14 hours ago
News

Griffin Focused On Hitting Top-Three Target

Ciara Griffin is ready to 'turn the page' at Energia Park on Saturday as the Ireland Women finish off their…
Griffin Focused On Hitting Top-Three Target
#ShouldertoShoulder 1 day ago
News

Griggs Wants Ireland ‘To Lay Down Marker With Strong Finish’

Ireland Women's head coach Adam Griggs admitted there is a sense of relief within his squad that they can play…
Griggs Wants Ireland ‘To Lay Down Marker With Strong Finish’
#ShouldertoShoulder 2 days ago
News

Griggs Names Ireland Team To Face Italy In Women’s Six Nations

Ireland Head Coach Adam Griggs has named his Match Day 23 for Saturday's Women's Six Nations Play-off game against Italy…
Griggs Names Ireland Team To Face Italy In Women’s Six Nations
Preview Lineups

Match Page - Preview - Lineups

Blog Stats Blog and Stats Events

Live

Match Page - Live - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

Report Events
Summary Timeline

Match Page - Pre Opta - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Teams Players

Match Page - Headline Stats

Match Page - Statistics - Team Performance

Match Page - Statistics - Player Statistics