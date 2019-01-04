Match Page - Scoreboard

Jump to main content

Ireland
Under-20 Summer Series: Ireland Under-20s v South Africa Under-20s
Ireland Under-20s’ Fightback Not Enough Against Strong South African Side
4 hours ago
Despite a resilient three-try second half performance, the Ireland Under-20s (sponsored by PwC) could not avoid a second defeat of…
7 hours ago
U20 Summer Series: Ireland v South Africa Match Centre

IRFU
14 hours ago
Under-20 Summer Series: Ireland Under-20s v South Africa Under-20s

The Ireland Under-20s (sponsored by PwC) will aim to bounce back from an opening defeat when they face high-flying South…
#futureisgreen 1 day ago
Campbell Returns As Ireland U-20 Team Shows Six Changes

Head coach Richie Murphy has announced the Ireland Under-20 team, sponsored by PwC, for Wednesday night’s U-20 Six Nations Summer…
Live #IREvSA

