Ireland
Under-20 Six Nations: Scotland Under-20s v Ireland Under-20s
10 hours ago
Preview

Richie Murphy's coaching reign with the Ireland Under-20s begins in Cardiff where they face Scotland in the first game of…
#futureisgreen 11 hours ago
News

Murphy Excited To See His Ireland U20s Kick Off Six Nations Campaign

Ireland U20s Head Coach Richie Murphy admits it was a difficult task to select a Match Day squad for his…
#futureisgreen 20 hours ago
News

Murphy Names Ireland Team For U20 Six Nations Opener

Head Coach Richie Murphy has named his Ireland U20s Match Day squad, sponsored by PwC, for the opening game of…
10th Jun 2021
Watch

Murphy: ‘We Feel We Are Ready To Compete’

Traditionally, a summer window would see this age-grade outfit competing at the World Rugby Under 20 Championships. However, Covid-19 has…
