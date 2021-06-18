Match Page - Scoreboard
Match Page - Overview - Head to Head
Match Page - Overview - Ireland Senior Form Guide
Match Page - Overview - Last 3 Meetings
Related news
10 hours ago
Preview
Under-20 Six Nations: Scotland Under-20s v Ireland Under-20s
Richie Murphy's coaching reign with the Ireland Under-20s begins in Cardiff where they face Scotland in the first game of…
20 hours ago
News
Murphy Names Ireland Team For U20 Six Nations Opener
Head Coach Richie Murphy has named his Ireland U20s Match Day squad, sponsored by PwC, for the opening game of…
Match Page - Preview - Lineups
Blog Stats Blog and Stats Events
Match Page - Live - Summary
Match Page - Live - Timeline
Match Page - Pre Opta - Summary
Match Page - Live - Timeline
Teams Players