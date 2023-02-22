Jump to main content

Home

Matches

Tickets

Shop

Menu

Ireland
PWC logo

Match Page - Scoreboard

Under-20 Six Nations: Italy Under-20s v Ireland Under-20s
Overview Preview Live Report Performance Match stats

Match Page - Overview - Head to Head

Match Page - Overview - Ireland Senior Form Guide

Match Page - Overview - Last 3 Meetings

Related news

Under-20 Six Nations: Italy Under-20s v Ireland Under-20s
11 hours ago
Preview

Under-20 Six Nations: Italy Under-20s v Ireland Under-20s

It is second plays second-from-bottom as the Ireland Under-20s (sponsored by PwC) resume their U-20 Six Nations campaign with a…
#futureisgreen 22nd Feb 2023
News

Cooney Enjoying Going ‘Up A Level’ With Ireland Under-20s

The Ireland Under-20s (sponsored by PwC) continue their quest for U-20 Six Nations glory when they travel to Treviso to…
Cooney Enjoying Going ‘Up A Level’ With Ireland Under-20s
Preview Lineups

Match Page - Preview - Lineups

Blog Stats Blog and Stats Events

Live

Match Page - Live - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

Report Events
Summary Timeline

Match Page - Pre Opta - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Match Page - Lineups - Performance

Teams Players

Match Page - Headline Stats

Match Page - Statistics - Team Performance

Match Page - Statistics - Player Statistics