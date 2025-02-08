Jump to main content

Home

Latest

Squad

Shop

Menu

Ireland
PWC logo

Match Page - Scoreboard

Under-20 Men’s Six Nations: Scotland Under-20s v Ireland Under-20s
Overview Preview Live Report Performance Match stats

Match Page - Overview - Head to Head

Match Page - Overview - Ireland Senior Form Guide

Match Page - Overview - Last 3 Meetings

Related news

Bonus Point Win In Glasgow For Ireland U-20s
1 day ago
In Pics

Bonus Point Win In Glasgow For Ireland U-20s

The Ireland Under-20 Men’s team (sponsored by PwC) proved too strong for their Scottish counterparts, running out 33-15 bonus point winners at…
2 days ago
Watch

Highlights: Molony Hat-Trick Tees Up Ireland U-20s’ Bonus Point Victory

The Ireland Under-20 Men's team (sponsored by PwC) proved too strong for their Scottish counterparts, running out 33-15 bonus point…
Highlights: Molony Hat-Trick Tees Up Ireland U-20s’ Bonus Point Victory
2 days ago
Report

Ireland U-20s Pick Up First Win With Molony The Hat-Trick Hero

After being held try-less by England last week, the Ireland Under-20 Men's team (sponsored by PwC) got their attack firing…
Ireland U-20s Pick Up First Win With Molony The Hat-Trick Hero
8th Feb 2025
Preview

Under-20 Men’s Six Nations: Scotland Under-20s v Ireland Under-20s

Scotland stand between the Ireland Under-20 Men's team (sponsored by PwC) and their first competitive win of 2025, as the…
Under-20 Men’s Six Nations: Scotland Under-20s v Ireland Under-20s
Preview Lineups

Match Page - Preview - Lineups

Blog Stats Blog and Stats Events

Live

Match Page - Live - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

Report Events
Summary Timeline

Match Page - Pre Opta - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Match Page - Lineups - Performance

Teams Players

Match Page - Headline Stats

Match Page - Statistics - Team Performance

Match Page - Statistics - Player Statistics