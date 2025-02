The Ireland Under-20 Men’s team (sponsored by PwC) proved too strong for their Scottish counterparts, running out 33-15 bonus point winners at Hive Stadium to open their win account for 2025 .

Neil Doak’s young side joined France and Italy on five points each, as they bounced back from last week’s 19-3 defeat to England, who are the U-20 Men’s Six Nations leaders with eight points after two rounds.