Highlights: Molony Hat-Trick Tees Up Ireland U-20s’ Bonus Point Victory

The Ireland Under-20 Men’s team (sponsored by PwC) proved too strong for their Scottish counterparts, running out 33-15 bonus point winners at Hive Stadium to open their win account for 2025.

Neil Doak’s young side joined France and Italy on five points each, as they bounced back from last week’s 19-3 defeat to England, who are the U-20 Men’s Six Nations leaders with eight points after two rounds.

Player-of-the-match Charlie Molony delighted the travelling support with a hat-trick of tries inside the opening 21 minutes. Leinster Academy lock Billy Corrigan also touched down as Ireland built a 26-5 half-time lead.

It was a scrappier second half as a contest, and Scotland rallied with two tries. However, Oisin Minogue crossed from a lineout move to make an immediate impact off the Irish bench, and Daniel Green topped it off with his fourth successful conversion.