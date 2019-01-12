Match Page - Scoreboard

Jump to main content

TikTok Women’s Six Nations: Ireland v Wales
Related news

11 hours ago
Preview

With a new head coach and captain, fresh combinations and three uncapped players selected, a big crowd is expected at…
17 hours ago
Watch

‘We Want To Play An Exciting Brand Of Rugby’ – Fryday

Speaking at her first Captain's Run as Captain, Fryday stressed the positive vibes in the squad and excitement levels amongst…
21 hours ago
In Pics

Captain’s Run Training Gallery

The sun was shining on the RDS Arena as the Ireland team had one last run out ahead of the…
#NothingLikeIt 1 day ago
News

Reilly: Getting Those AIL Games Under My Belt Was Crucial

The Ballinasloe RFC conveyor belt of talent continues to produce players of great potential, the latest of them being scrum…
#NothingLikeIt 1 day ago
News

‘There’s Great Excitement, It Feels Like A New Chapter’ – Wall

Back to full fitness after missing the November internationals, Dorothy Wall is determined to hit the ground running against Wales…
