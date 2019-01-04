Match Page - Scoreboard

Jump to main content

TikTok Women’s Six Nations: Ireland v Italy
4 hours ago
6 hours ago
Musgrave Park makes its debut as a TikTok Women's Six Nations venue as Ireland look to open their 2022 win…
10 hours ago
Fryday ‘Really Excited’ For Ireland’s Musgrave Park Debut

Despite their good recent history against Italy, Ireland captain Nichola Fryday knows it will be a case of no quarter…
10 hours ago
‘I’m Constantly Learning And Growing As A Player’ – Jones

It may have been a difficult start to the TikTok Women's Six Nations for Ireland, but hooker Neve Jones has…
10 hours ago
McWilliams Expecting ‘Tough Battle’ With Italy In Cork

Ahead of their second home game of the TikTok Women's Six Nations, Ireland head coach Greg McWilliams has spoken about…
