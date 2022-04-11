Ireland Mark Cork Debut In Style

An exclusive look at Ireland's first ever TikTok Women's Six Nations match in Musgrave Park from the changing room to the tunnel and pitch side as Ireland recorded a 5 try win in front of over 5,000 fans.

An ecstatic crowd of over 5,000 cheered Ireland to victory as they marked their Musgrave Park debut with a stylish five-try 29-8 win against Italy.

Savouring that winning feeling for the first time as Ireland captain, Nichola Fryday said: “I’m immensely proud of the girls and the work they did today. We knew that this is what we could play like, if we could get certain things right like executing and playing in certain areas of the pitch that we want.

“The control of that game was so much more improved than previous games. I’m extremely proud of the girls for that.”

(The support) it’s amazing. It’s lifted us whenever we’re in the toughest parts of the match, to look up into the crowds and see family, see friends, see little girls and boys that have travelled to come and see us. “That’s huge for us and we just appreciate all the support.”

19-year-old Enniscorthy youngster Aoife Wafer made her international debut as a second half replacement. Despite picking up a yellow card, the talented flanker was delighted to win her first cap: