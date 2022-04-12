Higgins’ Score Voted Six Nations Try Of The Round

Greg McWilliams’ charges opened their wing account in the 2022 Championship after seeing off the challenge of the Azzurre by five tries to one.

Higgins’ opportunist 42nd-minute effort helped to open up some breathing space for Ireland before a penalty try secured the bonus point which fired the Nichola Fryday-led side into fourth place.

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

An inviting kick by Kathryn Dane was gathered on the Italian 10-metre line by the ever-alert centre, who left the defence in her wake as she crossed the line for Ireland’s third try of the match.

It was Higgins’ second Championship score in successive weeks after notching Ireland’s only points in their 40-5 second round defeat to France in Toulouse.

The 22-year-old topped this week’s poll with 39% of the vote, edging out England flanker Alex Matthews’ rampaging score against Wales (34%).

Jess Breach’s try in the same game at Kingsholm in front of a record crowd received 10% of the vote, while slightly ahead of her was the Championship’s top try scorer, Laure Sansus, whose first try against Scotland, a delightful chip and chase, polled 17%.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

TIKTOK WOMEN’S SIX NATIONS TRY OF ROUND 3:

Eve Higgins (IRELAND v Italy) – 39%

Alex Matthews (ENGLAND v Wales) – 34%

Laure Sansus first try (Scotland v FRANCE) – 17%

Jess Breach (ENGLAND v Wales) – 10%