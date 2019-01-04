Jump to main content

Home

Matches

Tickets

Shop

Menu

Ireland
Vodafone

Match Page - Scoreboard

Summer Tour: Māori All Blacks v Ireland
Overview Preview Live Report Performance Match stats

Match Page - Overview - Head to Head

Match Page - Overview - Ireland Senior Form Guide

Match Page - Overview - Last 3 Meetings

Related news

Summer Tour: Māori All Blacks v Ireland
8 hours ago
Preview

Summer Tour: Māori All Blacks v Ireland

With a new captain and a rejigged back-line, Ireland begin the last week of their summer tour in New Zealand's…
17 hours ago
Live Matches

Summer Tour: Maori All Blacks v Ireland

Summer Tour: Maori All Blacks v Ireland
20 hours ago
Watch

‘It’s A Huge Honour’ – Keith Earls To Captain Ireland For The First Time

‘It’s A Huge Honour’ – Keith Earls To Captain Ireland For The First Time
21 hours ago
In Pics

Ireland Captain’s Run Ahead Of Māori All Blacks Showdown In Wellington

Hot on the heals of Saturday's memorable win over the All Blacks in Dunedin, Ireland's attention turns to Tuesday's Tour…
Ireland Captain’s Run Ahead Of Māori All Blacks Showdown In Wellington
#nztour2022 1 day ago
News

Ireland Team Announced For Second Māori All Blacks Match

Head coach Andy Farrell has confirmed the Ireland team to play the Māori All Blacks at Sky Stadium in Wellington…
Ireland Team Announced For Second Māori All Blacks Match
Preview Lineups

Match Page - Preview - Lineups

Blog Stats Blog and Stats Events

Live

Match Page - Headline Stats

Match Page - Live - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

Report Events
Summary Timeline

Match Page - Live - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Teams Players

Match Page - Headline Stats

Match Page - Statistics - Team Performance

Match Page - Statistics - Player Statistics