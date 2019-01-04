Match Page - Scoreboard
Match Page - Overview - Head to Head
Match Page - Overview - Ireland Senior Form Guide
Match Page - Overview - Last 3 Meetings
Related news
8 hours ago
Preview
Summer Tour: Māori All Blacks v Ireland
With a new captain and a rejigged back-line, Ireland begin the last week of their summer tour in New Zealand's…
21 hours ago
In Pics
Ireland Captain’s Run Ahead Of Māori All Blacks Showdown In Wellington
Hot on the heals of Saturday's memorable win over the All Blacks in Dunedin, Ireland's attention turns to Tuesday's Tour…
Match Page - Preview - Lineups
Blog Stats Blog and Stats Events
Live
Match Page - Headline Stats
Match Page - Live - Summary
Match Page - Live - Timeline
Match Page - Live - Summary
Match Page - Live - Timeline
Teams Players