Highlights & Behind The Scenes: Māori All Blacks 24 Ireland 30

Tries from Jordan Larmour (2), Nick Timoney and Gavin Coombes steered Ireland to their first ever win over the Māori All Blacks on a wet and windy night in Wellington .

Check out the highlights from Ireland’s final midweek match of their summer tour, which also saw Ciaran Frawley kick 10 points in an astute performance at out-half.

Afterwards, Māori All Blacks co-captain TJ Perenara presented Ireland skipper Keith Earls with a specially commissioned Irish-infused Māori All Blacks jersey.

Earls reciprocated the gesture with the gift of a commemorative Tipperary Crystal vase, marking the respect between both teams and a memorable series that finished with one win apiece.

Go behind the scenes at Ireland’s penultimate game of the tour. The heavy wind and rain failed to dampen spirits as a youthful Ireland side – including five uncapped players – avenged an earlier defeat to the Māori.

There was a special reception back in the dressing room for Michael Bent, the former Leinster and Ireland prop, who literally answered ‘Ireland’s Call’ to replace Finlay Bealham, a late withdrawal, on the bench. He got on for the final few minutes.

Speaking about Bent’s involvement, head coach Andy Farrell said: “What a story! ‘Benty’ played his first game coming off the plane and being brought straight into the Irish side against South Africa (in 2012) and he’s played his last game here for Ireland.

“He missed his flight last night and he only arrived this morning, so what a story.”