Match Page - Scoreboard

Related news
2 hours ago
Preview
Guinness Women’s Six Nations: Ireland v Wales
The middle round of the Guinness Women's Six Nations sees Ireland and Wales both gunning for their first victory of…
16 hours ago
News
Ireland v Wales Set To Be Another Action-Packed Day
Ireland return to Virgin Media Park on Saturday to continue their Guinness Women's Six Nations campaign against Wales, with kick-off…
20 hours ago
Watch
Inside Camp: Declan Danaher On Ireland v Wales
Ireland Defence Coach Declan Danaher on the team selection to play Wales, the lessons from the loss to Italy and…
