Match Page - Scoreboard

Guinness Women’s Six Nations: Ireland v Wales
Guinness Women’s Six Nations: Ireland v Wales
2 hours ago
Preview

Guinness Women’s Six Nations: Ireland v Wales

The middle round of the Guinness Women's Six Nations sees Ireland and Wales both gunning for their first victory of…
15 hours ago
In Pics

Captain’s Run In Cork As Ireland Team Support Give It A Try 2024

The Ireland team launched the 2024 Canterbury Give It A Try season as they completed their preparations for the match…
Captain’s Run In Cork As Ireland Team Support Give It A Try 2024
16 hours ago
News

Ireland v Wales Set To Be Another Action-Packed Day

Ireland return to Virgin Media Park on Saturday to continue their Guinness Women's Six Nations campaign against Wales, with kick-off…
Fiona Tuite and Aoife Wafer celebrate after Neve Jones scores a try 31/3/2024
20 hours ago
Watch

Inside Camp: Declan Danaher On Ireland v Wales

Ireland Defence Coach Declan Danaher on the team selection to play Wales, the lessons from the loss to Italy and…
Declan Danaher 30/3/2024
#IrishRugby 2 days ago
News

Bemand Makes One Change for Wales In Cork

Head coach Scott Bemand has announced the Ireland team (sponsored by Aon) for their Round 3 Guinness Women’s Six Nations clash with Wales at…
The Ireland team stand for the national anthem 31/3/2024
