Ireland Dominate Wales As Attack Clicks In Celtic Derby

The support was incredible and the action on the Virgin Media Park pitch immense as Ireland scored five tries to beat Wales 36-5 and give the attendance of 6,139 plenty to cheer about .

Player-of-the-match Aoife Wafer powered over for an opening 13th-minute try, with Eve Higgins and Neve Jones adding two more either side of the 20-minute mark. Dannah O’Brien landed all three conversions for a 21-0 half-time lead.

The bonus point try came from Katie Corrigan’s charge-down and run-in, and O’Brien sandwiched in a penalty before Béibhinn Parsons raided over from the left wing to seal a very encouraging result.

Wales gained some consolation when replacement Gwennan Hopkins crossed to mark her international debut, but Ireland avoided conceding any more scores as they moved up to third in the Guinness Women’s Six Nations table.