Ireland
Guinness Six Nations Preview: Ireland v France
Related news

Guinness Six Nations: Ireland v France Match Centre
8 hours ago
Guinness Six Nations Preview: Ireland v France

Ulster's Iain Henderson takes the captaincy reins for Ireland this afternoon, with Billy Burns, Jamison Gibson-Park and the recalled Rhys…
#TeamOfUs 16 hours ago
Head-To-Head: Ireland v France

A statistical preview of Sunday's Guinness Six Nations second round game between Ireland and France at the Aviva Stadium (kick-off…
17 hours ago
Richie Murphy Looks Ahead To France Showdown

Following a disruptive week, Ireland skills and kicking coach Richie Murphy was pleased to report that the squad came through…
19 hours ago
Ireland Captain’s Run At Aviva Stadium

The Ireland squad completed their Captain's Run at a bitterly cold Aviva Stadium on Saturday morning as Andy Farrell's side…
