Jump to main content

Home

Matches

Tickets

Shop

Menu

Ireland
Vodafone

Match Page - Scoreboard

Guinness Six Nations: France v Ireland
Overview Preview Live Report Performance Match stats

Match Page - Overview - Head to Head

Match Page - Overview - Recent Form

Match Page - Overview - Last 3 Meetings

Match Page - Overview - Current Standing

Related news

Guinness Six Nations: France v Ireland Live
5 hours ago
Live Matches

Guinness Six Nations: France v Ireland Live

8 hours ago
Preview

Guinness Six Nations: France v Ireland

2000, 2014 and 2018. Just a fourth win in Paris of the professional era is Ireland's target as they renew…
Guinness Six Nations: France v Ireland
1 day ago
Watch

John Fogarty Looks Ahead To France Showdown

John Fogarty Looks Ahead To France Showdown
1 day ago
In Pics

Ireland Captain’s Run In Paris

The Ireland squad completed their eve of match Captain's Run at the Stade de France in Paris on Friday morning.…
Ireland Captain’s Run In Paris
#FRAvIRE 2 days ago
News

Carbery ‘Really Excited’ For First Six Nations Start

Munster's Joey Carbery will finally get an opportunity to start a Guinness Six Nations game when Ireland clash with France…
Carbery ‘Really Excited’ For First Six Nations Start
Preview Lineups

Match Page - Preview - Lineups

Blog Stats Blog and Stats Events

Live

Match Page - Headline Stats

Match Page - Live - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

Report Events
Summary Timeline

Match Page - Live - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Match Page - Lineups - Performance

Teams Players

Match Page - Headline Stats

Match Page - Statistics - Team Performance

Match Page - Statistics - Player Statistics