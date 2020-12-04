Jump to main content

Ireland
Guinness Series Preview: Ireland v Scotland
World Ranking

5

Ireland

8

Scotland

Ireland Finish The Year On A High With Victory Over Scotland
3 mins ago
Ireland rounded off the 2020 international season with a commanding Guinness Series victory over Scotland at Aviva Stadium on Saturday…
19 hours ago
Guinness Series: Ireland v Scotland Match Centre

20 hours ago
Guinness Series Preview: Ireland v Scotland

Third place in the Autumn Nations Cup is the prize on offer as Ireland and Scotland meet in the final…
#TeamOfUs 23 hours ago
Head-To-Head: Ireland v Scotland

A statistical preview of Saturday's Autumn Nations Cup 3rd-4th place play-off between Ireland and Scotland at the Aviva Stadium (kick-off…
#TeamOfUs 1 day ago
Catt: It’s Always A Big Physical Battle With Scotland

Following the best part of two months together as a group, attack coach Mike Catt is hoping Ireland can sign…
