World Ranking
5
Ireland
8
Scotland
3 mins ago
In Pics
Ireland Finish The Year On A High With Victory Over Scotland
Ireland rounded off the 2020 international season with a commanding Guinness Series victory over Scotland at Aviva Stadium on Saturday…
20 hours ago
Preview
Guinness Series Preview: Ireland v Scotland
Third place in the Autumn Nations Cup is the prize on offer as Ireland and Scotland meet in the final…
23 hours ago
News
Head-To-Head: Ireland v Scotland
A statistical preview of Saturday's Autumn Nations Cup 3rd-4th place play-off between Ireland and Scotland at the Aviva Stadium (kick-off…
