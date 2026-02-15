‘Just A Different Feeling, It’s So Much Bigger’ – Izuchukwu On His Six Nations Debut

Cormac Izuchukwu has had a ‘pretty crap season’ by his own admission, with injuries threatening to sideline him for a prolonged period, so getting to make his Guinness Men’s Six Nations debut has already made 2026 a year to remember.

Izuchukwu’s fourth senior appearance for Ireland – and his first in the Championship – saw him start at blindside flanker against Italy, playing a significant role in what was a battling 20-13 win for the home side.

Playing and winning in the green jersey at the Aviva Stadium meant even more to him given he thought his hopes of featuring in this year’s Six Nations were over. Toe, foot, and ankle injuries picked up in October led to a frustrating first half of the season.

The Offaly man injured himself in the act of scoring for Ulster against the Vodacom Bulls – chasing flanker Mpilo Gumede landed on him – and that threatened to derail his season completely, with his fractured foot bringing on a back problem when he started running again.

After fearing that he would need surgery, his foot injury saw him miss out initially on selection for the Six Nations squad, but he was brought back in to replace the injured Tom Ahern, and has since grasped his opportunity to break into the starting XV.

Speaking after making his Six Nations bow, Izuchukwu said: “Yeah, I was delighted. Obviously I’ve had a pretty crap season. I’ve been injured for the whole season. I think I’ve played four or five games. Haven’t played since December or early January, I think.

“I met a surgeon recently and I was supposed to get surgery and stuff, and said I’d give it one more shot and you know, all of a sudden you’re playing again, so it’s class. It’s unbelievable. I was delighted.

“Because I missed so much of the season, the concern was that it (the injury) would lead on, continue on into the next season, so the idea of meeting the surgeon was to kind of get ahead of it. Put it to bed now, fix it, and then park it and go again.

“But, I’m looked after so well here with the Irish physios and obviously the physios in Ulster look after me really well. We kind of decided to give it another shot and like listen, it’s unbelievable, a Six Nations debut. Delighted.”

During his 59 minutes on the pitch, the 26-year-old made seven carries for 22.7 metres, contributed one line break and landed all six of his tackle attempts. He was Ireland’s main lineout jumper, managing five takes and also a crucial steal deep inside the Irish 22.

This was certainly a step up from his previous matches for Ireland, but he tried to approach it in just the same way, even if the magnitude of playing in the Six Nations only dawned on him in the days leading up to the second round encounter.

A big Championship Saturday at the home of Irish Rugby is always a massive occasion, and it came six months on from his most recent run-outs in green during the two summer Test victories over Georgia and Portugal.

“Yeah, it’s mental because for me, at the France game and stuff, it’s such a big stage and I had a taste of it sitting on the bench last week as the 24th (man). But then, you know, I treat every Ireland game just like an Ireland game.

“They’re all so special to me, whether it’s Portugal or Fiji or Georgia or whatever. They all mean the world to me, but I think I was blown away by the response from just social media, online, my family. It’s such a big deal to them, the Six Nations.

“Maybe I didn’t grasp it as much as I should have, so that was a shock, but kind of came to terms with it the last couple of days. Just got my head around it and then just got stuck in.

“I don’t know how to describe it, just a different feeling. You’re playing for Ireland, you get a kind of nervousness that you never really experience at club. It’s so much bigger. Getting that bus in, everyone’s waving at you and stuff, it’s class.”

The dramatic endgame saw Ireland, armed with a seven-point lead, having to weather a storm from the in-form Azzurri. Having earlier had a Louis Lynagh try disallowed, the visitors lay siege in search of a potential levelling score.

With their scrum getting on top, Italy dominated the closing stages, having 71% of the possession and almost all of the territory (92%) during the final 10 minutes. However, the Irish defence stood up to the task, making 166 tackles in all for an 88.8% tackle success rate.

James Lowe’s brilliant interception and break allowed the men in green to roar back downfield right at the death. They would have had a shot at pressing for a last-gasp bonus point try, only for Jack Crowley’s penalty kick to touch to go the wrong side of the corner flag.

Asked about watching the final few minutes from the bench after being replaced, Izuchukwu admitted: “Yeah, I was pretty nervous (looking on). Obviously I have a lot of belief too, but you know, it’s quite hard…the human in you, I suppose, is always thinking the worst.

“So, I was quite nervous, but I had a feeling that the lads would see it through, and they did.

“We speak about being ruthless all the time and always playing what’s on. Listen, you get an opportunity like that in the Six Nations, a massive line break, and you’re going to try to make the most of it. Unlucky with that kick at the end not to get an extra point there.”

