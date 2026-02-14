Three Try Ireland Hold Off Italy

Ireland claimed a very hard-fought four points at Aviva Stadium coming from behind at half-time and holding off waves of attack from Italy.

Jamie Osborne struck first for Ireland on 16 minutes with a fine finish from a Stuart McCloskey offload but Italy hit back with a try from Giacomo Nicotera and the conversion and a penalty from Paolo Garbisi to lead 5-10.

Some stout defence got Ireland over the line in the end. They key second half scores came from try scorers Jack Conan and Player of the Match Robert Baloucoune, and a penalty just past the hour mark from replacement Crowley.

The match as it happened

Asked about the game Baloucoune said, “It’s unreal (to play in). The support was unreal. We came in at half-time and we knew the performance we wanted to give out in the second half.

“We got the result, the fans were great, the turnout was great, and yeah, it was an awesome experience for me personally. It’s class.

“It is definitely a feeling over the last few years that felt pretty impossible to get to, so even getting into the Six Nations camp has been unbelievable, and then to be given the chance to play and to score as well at the Aviva has been unreal.

“For the try, I’m used to it up in Ulster, Stu is always looking for offloads, those kind of basketball offloads, so I’m always looking to get it off him, and to be able to take the try was class as well.”