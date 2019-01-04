Jump to main content

Home

Latest

Squad

Shop

Menu

Ireland
Vodafone

Match Page - Scoreboard

Guinness Men’s Six Nations: Ireland v France
Overview Preview Live Report Performance Match stats

Match Page - Overview - Head to Head

Match Page - Overview - Ireland Senior Form Guide

Match Page - Overview - Last 3 Meetings

World Ranking

2

Ireland

4

France

Related news

Match Centre: Ireland v France Match Day
3 hours ago
Live Matches

Match Centre: Ireland v France Match Day

Join us for the build up to Ireland v France - all the latest team news, interviews, social updates, match…
3 hours ago
Preview

Guinness Men’s Six Nations: Ireland v France

Bringing back memories of 2023's electric encounter, Ireland and France meet in a mouth-watering top of the table clash as…
Guinness Men’s Six Nations: Ireland v France
1 day ago
In Pics

Captain’s Run: Ireland v France

The final run out of the week on the eve of one of the biggest games of the year -…
Peter O'Mahony, Finlay Bealham, Conor Murray and Jack Conan 7/3/2025
#TeamOfUs 1 day ago
News

Doris: There’s Excitement To Have Our Best Performance Yet

Caelan Doris took his place beside IRFU President Declan Madden for the traditional squad photograph at the Captain's Run today.…
Doris: There’s Excitement To Have Our Best Performance Yet
#TeamOfUs 1 day ago
News

‘Home Support Definitely Gives Us Added Edge’ – Doris

Caelan Doris says the home crowd always gives Ireland an 'added edge', as the countdown continues to Saturday's eagerly-awaited Guinness…
‘Home Support Definitely Gives Us Added Edge’ – Doris
Preview Lineups

Match Page - Preview - Lineups

Blog Stats Blog and Stats Events

Live

Match Page - Headline Stats

Match Page - Live - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

Report Events
Summary Timeline

Match Page - Live - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Match Page - Lineups - Performance

Teams Players

Match Page - Headline Stats

Match Page - Statistics - Team Performance

Match Page - Statistics - Player Statistics