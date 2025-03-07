Captain’s Run: Ireland v France

The final run out of the week on the eve of one of the biggest games of the year – Captain’s Run at Aviva Stadium as Ireland prepare to face France in Round 4 of the Guinness Men’s Six Nations.

For Conor Murray, Cian Healy and Peter O’Mahony it marks their last home game for Ireland while for Caelan Doris, Finlay Bealham and Jack Conan there is the milestone of a 50th cap.

Check out the gallery from today’s Captain’s Run.

Coming To The Match: All You Need To Know For Ireland v France