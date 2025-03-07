‘Home Support Definitely Gives Us Added Edge’ – Doris

Since the start of Andy Farrell’s coaching reign in 2020, Ireland have won 29 of their 31 Tests at the Aviva Stadium, only losing to France during the 2021 Six Nations, and against New Zealand in last November’s season opener.

Another capacity crowd will fill the stands for tomorrow’s crunch clash between the 2025 Championship’s leading two teams, and Doris is anticipating a brilliant atmosphere and the home fans to be at their loudest and proudest.

“It’s definitely an added edge it gives us,” he said of the home support, recalling the fervent colour and noise of the 2023 encounter in Dublin after head coach Farrell had remarked that ‘home advantage has to be a weapon for us’.

I think when there’s an awareness from the public that it’s going to be a big game, the atmosphere in here is always quite a bit better. “The crowd definitely buy into it a lot more. You saw that with England this year, you’ve seen it with France two years ago. “Some of the bigger games where everything is on the line, the crowd really come in and play a big factor in it and give us the extra few percent that we need. Looking forward to seeing that tomorrow.”

Just over five years after his debut at home to Scotland, Doris will make his 50th appearance when leading the team out against les Bleus. Having missed the Triple Crown win over Wales due to a knee injury, he cannot wait to get back on the pitch.

The 26-year-old said it is ‘extra special’ that his 50th cap coincides with Finlay Bealham and Jack Conan also reaching the half-century mark, along with it being a last home international for the retiring Peter O’Mahony, Cian Healy, and Conor Murray.

“There’s been a good buzz for us in camp. For me having missed the last game and then coming back in, I was sitting over in Cardiff watching the game and just really wanting to be out there,” admitted Doris.

“So when I’ve been back in fully this week, it’s been great to be a part of. There definitely has been a buzz with the the fact that it’s France and we’re back at home, only two home games (in the Six Nations) this year.

“There’s an extra buzz around that, as well as the others factors between the three 50th caps and the three lads playing their last game here.

“There’s plenty at stake, but again it’s important that we don’t get sidetracked too much by that. They’re added motivations channeling us in the right way as opposed to distractions.”

The Lacken-born back rower played a mammoth 42 Tests in a row for Ireland before the knee injury he picked up against Scotland halted his run of consecutive appearances for his country.

He was the player-of-the-match the last time France visited Irish Rugby HQ, turning in a monstrous performance from number 8 in the 32-19 bonus point victory from 2023.

He made 18 carries that day for almost 90 metres, with 48 post-contact metres and three defenders beaten. His defensive work was hugely important as Ireland restricted France to just one try, while it was his powerful carry and pass that set up Garry Ringrose’s clinching score.

Having been ever-present in the matchday squad since 2021, Doris did everything in his power to prove his fitness for tomorrow’s rematch. He praised the Ireland medical team, led by team doctor Stuart O’Flanagan, for their hard work in managing his recovery.

“I’ve gotten quite a few runs in and good progression in each run and then trained fully this week, so happy with where it’s at,” he said of his left knee.

I don’t think it will hold me back tomorrow, hopefully. Very grateful to the medical staff, a very hands-on approach from them over the last number of weeks. “(The recovery time) varies quite a bit with the injury I had, and the fact I was quite functional from early on meant I could get on top of the rehab quite early. “I knew how much this game meant for us so I was very determined, as were all the staff, to get me back for it so it was all hands on deck.”

The feelgood vibes were flowing in camp when the players’ parents were involved in Thursday’s jersey presentation, and it was an especially memorable one for Doris’ fellow forward Bealham, whose mum Andrea and dad Roy had flown in from Australia in advance of the round 4 fixture.

Although mindful of the importance of marking the cap milestones and the Aviva Stadium swansongs, the Ireland skipper has a steely focus when it comes to the task at hand and the collective drive to take a step closer to Six Nations glory.

“It’s definitely special (to reach 50 caps) and and definitely, like with the three lads (who are retiring), there’s three of us hitting 50 together so that’s a pretty cool thing to have.

“We had our parents in last night and (they) presented our jerseys so that was special as well, and adds to the occasion.

“But we want to keep the main thing the main thing still, which is the performance,” he added.